Falco, Perrette, Chuck Lorre Sitcom Set For New CBS Season

NEW YORK (AP) — "The Big Bang Theory" finale has yet to air and CBS is already back in business with its creator.

The network said Wednesday that its fall lineup will include a new sitcom from Chuck Lorre that stars Billy Gardell, who co-starred in "Mike & Molly."

Other stars joining CBS' 2019-20 schedule include Edie Falco in the police drama "Tommy," former "NCIS" star Pauley Perrette in the sitcom "Broke" and Patricia Heaton in the comedy "Carol's Second Act."

In the Lorre comedy, titled "Bob Hearts Abishola," Gardell plays a Detroit sock salesman who falls in love with his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant.

His co-star is Folake Olowofoyeku (fola-ke-olo-wo-foy-e-ku), a Nigerian-born actress who was in "Transparent."

"The Big Bang Theory" ends Thursday on CBS after 12 seasons.