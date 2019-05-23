Movie Review: 'Aladdin' Lives in A Whole New World!

In this live-action remake of a Disney classic, young Aladdin embarks on a magical adventure after finding a lamp that releases a wisecracking genie.

When street rat Aladdin frees a genie from a lamp, he finds his wishes granted. However, he soon finds that the evil has other plans for the lamp -- and for Princess Jasmine. But can Aladdin save Princess Jasmine and his love for her after she sees that he isn't quite what he appears to be?