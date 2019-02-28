EXCLUSIVE: Dina Lohan's Secret Lover, Jesse Nadler, Talks with Sarah and Vinnie

A surprise caller today on the Sarah and Vinnie Show revealed himself to be Dina Lohan's secret lover, Jesse Nadler! The two originally connected over stories of their individual childhoods in Long Island and the relationship has blossomed ever since.

During Dina's recent stint on Celebrity Big Brother, she told other castmates about the boyfriend she had never met and the Catfishing rumors immediately began! Even Nev, from the MTV Show Catfish, stepped in to figure out the confusion.

Jesse sets the record straight and promises to bring Dina into the studio when they finally meet in this exclusive interview with Sarah and Vinnie!