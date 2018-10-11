Movie Review: 'The Oath' Is All Politics ; 'First Man' Maintains Focus

The Oath is a 2018 American dark comedy film written and directed by Ike Barinholtz, in his directorial debut. In addition to Barinholtz, the film stars Tiffany Haddish, John Cho, Carrie Brownstein, Billy Magnussen, Meredith Hagner, Jon Barinholtz, Nora Dunn and Chris Ellis, and follows a politically divided family at Thanksgiving after the U.S. government requires all citizens to sign a loyalty pledge.

Director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling team up for Universal Pictures’ First Man, the riveting story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. A visceral, first-person account, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost—on Armstrong and on the nation—of one of the most dangerous missions in history. Written by Josh Singer, the drama is produced by Wyck Godfrey & Marty Bowen through Temple Hill Entertainment, alongside Chazelle and Gosling.