Sarah And Vinnie: Jay Pharoah Drops New Music And Has Shows All Weekend At Cobb's!

Jay Pharoah visits Sarah and Vinnie before his performances at Cobb's Comedy Club all weekend! The comedian, known for hilarious impersonations, introduced another talent--rapping! Jay has been a rapper since age 13 and recently released a new song called "Bruce Wayne".

During the interview, Jay Pharoah jokes about R. Kelly, steals Hooman's lotion and talks about his recent overhaul on Instagram.

Come see Jay Pharoah live at Cobb's Comedy Club between Friday, February 8th and his last show on Sunday, February 10th!