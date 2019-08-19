Close To Half of Americans Say They Wore The Same Underwear For More Than 2 Days

It brings a whole new meaning to having a dirty little secret. ABC7 in New York City reports on a survey where they found 45 percent of Americans admit to have worn the same underwear for over two-days.

Tommy John, an underwear brand took a poll of 2,000 men and women to find out how long they had been wearing the same pair of undies. A surprising 45 percent said they have worn their skivvies for two or more days, while 13 percent admitted to wearing for over a week.

The study also showed men were more likely to wear their underwear for a week or more than women.

Read more at abc7ny.com.

