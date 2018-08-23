Classic Show from Secret Show 8.23.2018

Sarah And Vinnie's Secret Show Podcast: 8.23.2018

WARNING: THIS SHOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE AND IS NOT SUITABLE FOR WORK OR PEOPLE UNDER 18!

This Classic Secret Show was recorded on 8.14.2012.

Sarah's trip to Costa Rica, and Vinnie's traffic cone!

This Podcast is for ears 18 years of age and up only, thank you!

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!