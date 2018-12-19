Carlos Santana Will Teach You How To Play Guitar

(RADIO.COM) — If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to play guitar or hone your skills, here’s your chance to learn from one of the best. Carlos Santana will be teaching an online master class.

The rock and roll hall of famer behind classic rock staples like “Black Magic Woman” and “Evil Ways” posted the details on Facebook. Santana says his motivation is to “ignite a new wave of creative spirit around the world.”

"I am proud to share with you my first ever Masterclass. My intentions, motives, and purpose, with this online class, are..."

The 13+ lesson course includes topics like “finding your sound” and “learning from the blues.” The cost is $180 for a year or $90 for a single class and includes a downloadable class workbook. Santana will also teach students how he creates his distinct sound through video lessons and exclusive materials available on mobile or desktop.

Sign up here, and maybe you’ll soon be able to cover Billboard’s second-most successful song of all-time.


 
