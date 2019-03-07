Movie Review: 'Captain Marvel' Is At Most A Bridge To 'End Game'

Captain Marvel gets caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

In 1995, on the Kree Empire's capital planet of Hala, warrior and Starforce member Vers suffers from recurring nightmares involving an older woman. Yon-Rogg, her mentor and commander, warns her to control her abilities while the Supreme Intelligence, an organic artificial intelligence who acts as the ruler of the Kree, urges her to keep her emotions in check.

While working with Ronan the Accuser to rescue an undercover spy, Vers is abducted and subjected to a memory probe by a group of Skrulls, alien shapeshifters with whom the Kree have been fighting. Vers escapes and, after leaving the Skrulls' ship in an escape pod, crashlands on Earth. Her presence attracts the attention of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, whose investigation is interrupted by a Skrull attack. In the ensuing chase, Vers recovers a crystal containing her memories and Fury kills a Skrull impersonating Coulson. Fury later meets and agrees to work with Vers while Skrull commander Talos disguises himself as S.H.I.E.L.D. operative Keller--thus, Captain Marvel is made.