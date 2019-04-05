VIDEO: Violin King, Brian King Joseph Amazes Sarah and Vinnie!

Brian King Jospeh visits Sarah and Vinnie before his performance at the home-opener for the San Francisco Giants!

BKJ is a good friend of Von, our Video Producer, and was recently a fan favorite on America's Got Talent, finishing 3rd!

Stay up to date with all things Brian King Joseph by visiting his site BrianKingJoseph.com or following his InstaGram: @BrianKingJoseph

Brian King Joseph is more than just your typical jaw-dropping phenomenal performer. Nicknamed "The King of Violin", BKJ is the Revolutionary Electric Violinist of the 21st Century. A self-taught and self-produced Master of his own craft, the rebellious prodigy seeks to Change the game; bringing a unique, refreshing, modern exciting twist on the timeless instrument. While many of us can get lost in the new digital age of music, BKJ is keeping real music alive. His unmatched skill, speed and phenomenal chops have wowed the Internet, gaining over 15 million views worldwide within the first year. ​ BKJ has received recognition from Chris Brown, Fetty Wap, Machine Gun Kelly, Keke Palmer, Mike Posner and Snoop Dogg. ​ A Washington DC Native, BKJ has made a name for himself in the music scene since the age of 4. He has performed with major touring acts such as George Clinton & P Funkadelics, Machine Gun Kelly, He has toured the country with his charting Reggae band Lucky Dub, were personally requested to perform for the Mayor of DC and Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor. He has appeared on hit TV shows such as "MTV Real World" and several commercials. In 2012, he was offered a Full Presidential Scholarship at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. ​ BKJ was the catalyst and first winner of MTV's latest Music Competition, "Cover of The Month". After receiving over 26 Million claps (likes) within a one-month period, BKJ was personally selected by Mike Posner as the Winner and described as - "a beast [on violin]" - ​ BKJ consistently collaborates with lifestyle brands, independent designers, and event programmers for both sponsored and private events such as weddings (reception & ceremony), ribbon-cutting events, club openings, private parties etc ​ Brian King Joseph composes and produces all of his music independently.