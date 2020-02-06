Movie Review: "Birds of Prey" Continues to Kill the "Suicide Squad" Franchise

Birds of Prey follows the post-Joker life of Harley Quinn where it's open season on after the explosive breakup with the Joker puts a big fat target on her back. Unprotected and on the run, Quinn faces the wrath of narcissistic crime boss Black Mask, his right-hand man, Victor Zsasz, and every other thug in the city. But things soon even out for Harley when she becomes unexpected allies with three deadly women -- Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya.

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) stars Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, Ali Wong, and Ewan McGregor.