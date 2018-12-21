'Beverly Hills 90210' May Return To Television, Again

Another Beverly Hills 90210 reboot is in the works and the original cast is said to be involved.

According to Entertainment Tonight, CBS Television Studios is developing an "untraditional reboot" where the original cast members will return to the series, but not reprise their original characters.

Tori Spelling would return, but not as Donna Martin, nor would Brian Austin Green play David Silver, but instead he would be a totally new character, get it? Questionable to say the least.

Fueling more reboot speculation on Friday, TMZ reported seeing cast members Green, Spelling, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley meeting up for coffee on Sunset Blvd. in Hollywood.

They were joined by who ET claims to be former writers from the 90210 reboot which aired on The CW from 2008 to 2013. TMZ speculates they were in a pitch meetings with Amazon, Hulu ad Netflix and were chatting amongst themselves about an opportunity on a new rebooted series.

It is also not known if Shannen Doherty will be involved but a source for ET says the likelihood Luke Perry would join the cast is low due to his obligations with his current show Riverdale.

The original Beverly Hills 90210 ran on Fox from 1990 to 2000.

