Bay Area Record Store Day Participating Stores And Details

Record Store Day is this Saturday, April 13th and a ton of local shops will be participating.

The day includes special releases from a ton of great artist with Record Store First (first available on RSD) to exclusives.

Note that not all releases or exclusives are available at all locations - so get there early.

Click here for the list of exclusives and first.

Participating stores (P = RSD Pledge signed store):

P Strictly Vinyl Records - Albany, CA

P Amoeba Music - Berkeley, CA

P Dave's Record Shop - Berkeley, CA

P Hercules Records - Berkeley, CA

P Rasputin Music and DVDs - Berkeley, CA

P Rasputin Music and DVDs - Campbell, CA

P Rasputin Music and DVDs - Concord, CA

Needle To The Groove - Fremont, CA

The Music Hut - Half Moon Bay, CA

P Mill Valley Music - Mill Valley, CA

P Watts Music - Novato, CA

P 1-2-3-4 Go! Records - Oakland, CA

P Contact Records - Oakland, CA

P Econo Jam Records - Oakland, CA

Groove Yard - Oakland, CA

P Open Mind Music - Oakland, CA

P Park Blvd Records - Oakland, CA

P Stranded - Oakland, CA

The Record Man - Redwood City, CA

P 1-2-3-4 Go! Records - San Francisco, CA

P Amoeba Music - San Francisco, CA

Groove Merchant Records - San Francisco, CA

Noise - San Francisco, CA

Pyramid Records - San Francisco, CA

P Rasputin Music and DVDs - San Francisco, CA

Recycled Records - San Francisco, CA

P Stranded SF - San Francisco, CA

The Explorist International - San Francisco, CA

The Music Store - San Francisco, CA

P Thrillhouse Records - San Francisco, CA

P Tunnel Records and Beach Goods - San Francisco, CA

P Vinyl Dreams - San Francisco, CA

Western Relics - San Francisco, CA

P Needle to the Groove - San Jose, CA

On The Corner Music - San Jose, CA

P Streetlight Records - San Jose, CA

P Rasputin Music and DVDs - San Lorenzo, CA

Vinyl Solution Records - San Mateo, CA

P Bedrock Music & Video - San Rafael, CA

P Red Devil Records - San Rafael, CA

P METAVINYL - SANTA CRUZ, CA

P Streetlight Records, - Santa Cruz, CA

P Last Record Store - Santa Rosa, CA

dig! music - Ukiah, CA

P Vallejo Vinyl and Pinball - Vallejo, CA

P Up The Creek - Walnut Creek, CA

For all thing Record Store day, head over to recordstoreday.com.