Bay Area Record Store Day Participating Stores And Details

April 9, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie
Record Store

Record Store Day is this Saturday, April 13th and a ton of local shops will be participating.

The day includes special releases from a ton of great artist with Record Store First (first available on RSD) to exclusives.

Note that not all releases or exclusives are available at all locations - so get there early.

Click here for the list of exclusives and first.

Participating stores (P = RSD Pledge signed store):

  • P  Strictly Vinyl Records - Albany, CA    
  • P  Amoeba Music - Berkeley, CA    
  • P  Dave's Record Shop - Berkeley, CA    
  • P  Hercules Records - Berkeley, CA    
  • P  Rasputin Music and DVDs - Berkeley, CA    
  • P  Rasputin Music and DVDs - Campbell, CA    
  • P  Rasputin Music and DVDs - Concord, CA    
  •  Needle To The Groove - Fremont, CA    
  •  The Music Hut - Half Moon Bay, CA    
  • P  Mill Valley Music - Mill Valley, CA    
  • P  Watts Music - Novato, CA    
  • P  1-2-3-4 Go! Records - Oakland, CA    
  • P  Contact Records - Oakland, CA    
  • P  Econo Jam Records - Oakland, CA    
  •  Groove Yard - Oakland, CA    
  • P  Open Mind Music - Oakland, CA    
  • P  Park Blvd Records - Oakland, CA    
  • P  Stranded - Oakland, CA    
  •     The Record Man - Redwood City, CA    
  • P  1-2-3-4 Go! Records - San Francisco, CA    
  • P  Amoeba Music - San Francisco, CA    
  •  Groove Merchant Records - San Francisco, CA  
  •  Noise - San Francisco, CA    
  •  Pyramid Records - San Francisco, CA    
  • P  Rasputin Music and DVDs - San Francisco, CA
  •  Recycled Records - San Francisco, CA    
  • P  Stranded SF - San Francisco, CA    
  •  The Explorist International - San Francisco, CA    
  •  The Music Store - San Francisco, CA    
  • P  Thrillhouse Records - San Francisco, CA    
  • P  Tunnel Records and Beach Goods - San Francisco, CA    
  • P  Vinyl Dreams - San Francisco, CA    
  •  Western Relics - San Francisco, CA    
  • P  Needle to the Groove - San Jose, CA    
  •  On The Corner Music - San Jose, CA    
  • P  Streetlight Records - San Jose, CA    
  • P  Rasputin Music and DVDs - San Lorenzo, CA    
  •       Vinyl Solution Records - San Mateo, CA    
  • P  Bedrock Music & Video - San Rafael, CA    
  • P  Red Devil Records - San Rafael, CA    
  • P  METAVINYL - SANTA CRUZ, CA    
  • P  Streetlight Records, - Santa Cruz, CA    
  • P  Last Record Store - Santa Rosa, CA    
  •  dig! music - Ukiah, CA    
  • P  Vallejo Vinyl and Pinball - Vallejo, CA    
  • P  Up The Creek - Walnut Creek, CA

For all thing Record Store day, head over to recordstoreday.com.

