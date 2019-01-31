Ariana Grande Tries To Change Her Incorrect Japanese Tattoo

It now reads "Japanese BBQ finger"

January 31, 2019
Sarah And Vinnie

Nice try, Ariana. It’s the thought that counts, right?

To celebrate her new album, featuring the single "7 Rings," Ariana Grande wanted to put the Japanese symbols for "7 Rings" on the most sensitive part to get one. The top portion of her palm. 

Instead, the internet was quick to call out the symbols on the 25-year-old singer's palm actually reads "small BBQ grill."

Obviously NOT what she wanted, but getting a tatt there is extremely excruciating. There is so much pain she can take. But with the lack of symbols, the meaning is lost in translation.

Apparently, Grande tried fixing it by adding another Japanese symbol and now it reads "Japanese BBQ finger."

Hopefully, the "Thank You, Next" singer can change it out completely and have the correct symbols added.

 

