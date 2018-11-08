Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Have Amicably Settled Their Divorce

Former celebrity couple Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have finalized their divorce, according to People Magazine.

On Wednesday, a judge officially dissolved their marriage under the most amicable conditions set forth by the exes. The 39 year-old Pratt and 41 year-old Faris agreed to share joint custody of their 6-year-old son Jack.

One of the provisions of their divorce settlement says they will maintain a "flexible timeshare," depending on their work schedules when it comes to the care and custody of young Jack. They also agreed to reside no further than 5 miles from one another until Jack finishes sixth grade.

Pratt and Faris decided to waive their right to spousal support from each other, even though they signed a prenup before their wedding in 2009. Reps for the two did not comment.

The former couple were last seen together, along with their significant others taking little Jack out trick-or-treating on Halloween. The Jurassic World star, Pratt is currently dating 28 year-old author Katherine Schwarzenegger. Faris, best known as 'Christy' on the CBS comedy Mom is with Ted cinematographer Michael Barrett, 48.

In a 2017 joint statement on social media, the two announced they were ending their marriage after 8 years.