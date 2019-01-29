Alice's Big Game Bingo 2019 For Your Super Bowl Party

With the big game coming this weekend many of you will be having or attending parties with people with varying levels of interest and sports knowledge. Games and random gambling are a traditional way of including even the least football interested fan.

In that spirit, we’ve put together an unofficial Big Game Bingo to download and play on Sunday. We’ve included everything from the traditional football (touchdown, fumble) to the pop culture and commercials (Gisele, Clydesdales) to keep it interesting for even most novice sports fan.

The 12 unique cards should allow you to play a bunch of good rounds of bingo.

For those unfamiliar with the rules of bingo, they are simple. Just cross off 5 in a row (horizontal, vertical or diagonal) and yell bingo and you’re the winner. Print out a few copies and rotate them each round.

Download and print below and remember to always bingo responsibly.

Bingo Card #1 – Bingo Card #2 – Bingo Card #3 – Bingo Card #4 – Bingo Card #5 – Bingo Card #6

Bingo Card #7 – Bingo Card #8 – Bingo Card #9 – Bingo Card #10 – Bingo Card #11 – Bingo Card #12