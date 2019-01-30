After 94 Years, San Francisco's Lucca Ravioli Co. To Close

An Italian institution that has occupied the spot at 1100 Valencia Street in San Francisco since 1925 will soon be closing its doors, according to Eater SF. Lucca Ravioli Co. will say goodbye on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

The market, pasta source and importer of Italian goods has seen its building sold and it appears it will be turned into condominiums.

Until its closure, Lucca Ravioli Co. will be open 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM every day except on Sundays.

