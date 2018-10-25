Actor/Rapper Ice-T Arrested For Toll Evasion

He may play a cop on TV, but on Wednesday morning, Hip Hop star and actor Ice-T was on the other side of the law when he was pulled over and cited for toll evasion.

TMZ reports Ice-T, whose really name is Tracy Lauren Marrow was driving his brand new, dark red McLaren sports car on the New Jersey side of the George Washington Bridge. He approached the bridge on the EZPass Lane and sped through the toll plaza.

Prepaid vehicles with an EZPay transmitter are allowed to cross the bridge, much like our own FasTrak system here in the Bay Area.

Sources tell TMZ Ice-T was pulled over by the Port Authority police who discovered the car was not registered. He was arrested for evading toll and was given a ticket for the unregistered car. Ice-T responded to TMZ by saying he "simply forgot to bring his E-Z Pass" with him. The 60 year-old television star said he just received the car since it was shipped from California.

Ice-T was released soon after and headed straight to work on the set of Law & Order: SVU where he plays Police Sergeant "Fin" Tutuola since 2000.

