Actor/Rapper Ice-T Arrested For Toll Evasion

October 25, 2018
Sarah And Vinnie
12 June 2012 - New York -Ice-T attends the 'Something From Nothing: The Art Of Rap' New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on June 12, 2012 in New York, NY. Photo Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA

(Photo credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

He may play a cop on TV, but on Wednesday morning, Hip Hop star and actor Ice-T was on the other side of the law when he was pulled over and cited for toll evasion.

TMZ reports Ice-T, whose really name is Tracy Lauren Marrow was driving his brand new, dark red McLaren sports car on the New Jersey side of the George Washington Bridge. He approached the bridge on the EZPass Lane and sped through the toll plaza.

9/24/2016 - A McLaren (front in red) sports car during filming of the film Transformers: The Last Knight, on The Mall in London. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
(Photo credit: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Prepaid vehicles with an EZPay transmitter are allowed to cross the bridge, much like our own FasTrak system here in the Bay Area.

Sources tell TMZ Ice-T was pulled over by the Port Authority police who discovered the car was not registered. He was arrested for evading toll and was given a ticket for the unregistered car. Ice-T responded to TMZ by saying he "simply forgot to bring his E-Z Pass" with him. The 60 year-old television star said he just received the car since it was shipped from California.

Ice-T was released soon after and headed straight to work on the set of Law & Order: SVU where he plays Police Sergeant "Fin" Tutuola since 2000.
 

