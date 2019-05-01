7-Eleven Launches Beer Delivery

If you live in one of these 18 cities, you'll never need to leave the couch for a beer run again. The suds will now come to you.

Kicking off last week, 7-Eleven launched its 7-NOW service nationwide, including beer and cider delivery with some of the biggest breweries and cideries on tap.

And it's not just the major brands. Many craft favorites are included for those living in NYC, Austin, Seattle, Miami, Portland, San Francisco, and a dozen other locales.

Of course, users also gain access to deliveries of the chain's other wares like chips, cookies, candies, soda, and other frozen delicacies right to the door.