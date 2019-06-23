5th Annual Sarah And Vinnie Secret Show Pool Party At Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa

Sarah and Vinnie are taking their Secret Show to Sonoma! Get your "bad advice" questions ready, don your best PAJAMA LLAMA outfit and head to Sonoma. This Wednesday, June 26, Sarah and Vinnie and the entire Morning Show crew will host a LIVE recording of the Secret Show from the beautiful Harvest Pavilion Tent at Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa. Get there early to grab a drink, grab some snacks, and get a good seat for the craziness that will ensue!

Doors open at 5 PM

Secret Show at 6 PM

Pool Party 7 PM - 9 PM

PAJAMA LLAMA POOL PARTY!

After the Secret Show, we’re heading to the POOL! We’ve got the pool games covered, and the Llama floaties – it’s up to you to bring the PAJAMA LLAMA outfits! Oh La Llama! Come in your PJs, or your best “LLAMA” outfit, or go over the top and combine the two for a chance at cool prizes in the MOST AMAZING PAJAMA LLAMA contest! Take your best selfie with the mythical Golden Llama - she will for SURE be there!

