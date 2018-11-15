Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 11.15.2018

Today on Sarah and Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast:

6-7am – Avenatti bailed out after being arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence, Katherine “Scottie” MacGregor from long-running TV show ‘Little House on the Prairie’ passed away, big rig in massive Hwy 1 crash not registered and failed inspections, and a New Jersey couple and a homeless man who used a GoFundMe page to raise $400,000 now all face criminal charges!

7-8am – 'Great American Smokeout' aims to get people to stop smoking, it’s national clean out your fridge day, $1.5 Billion Mega Millions jackpot still unclaimed 3 weeks after drawing, mom who breastfed 9-year-old responds to critics, and a few fast facts!

8-9am – Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor is recommending the death penalty for five suspects charged with ordering and carrying out the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi!

9-10am – Vinnie reads all your contributions through text messages, and the new Harry Potter film, 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’!

