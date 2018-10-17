Sarah And Vinnie’s Full Show Podcast: 10.17.2018

Today's full show podcast ...

6-7 AM - What do you do at a hotel? Killing off Roseanne and other re-boots becoming popular. Warriors ring and logo. WARNING: Don't eat squirrel brains. A nude lady sells furniture and Mega Million and Power Ball.

7-8 AM - Billboard Top 100. Bing Bing is alive. Game of Thrones spoiler? Celebrity eating habits. What would you do after winning the lotto? The struggles of finding a job. What happens at 44?

8-9 AM - Stephen Kings' new book. Scott Capurro's night out. Canada legalizes pot and San Jose 'special' massages. Hide N Seek leads to arrest. Has pumpkin spice gone too far?

9-10 AM - Vinnie catches up on your text messages.

RSS Subscription - iTunes Subscription - Play.it - Stitcher Rate and Comment on our Podcast in iTunes!