Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk: Experience Nostalgia

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

(SPONSORED CONTENT) Take the family and uncover a perfectly classic day at Northern California's Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. It's perfect because this admission-free amusement park is located along a mile-long stretch of wide sandy beach. And it's classic because this seaside attraction, with arcade and rides, has been delighting visitors since 1907. Bring a swimsuit, soak up the sunshine, hear the laughter of children, and spot the gleam in the eye of grandparents who remember their own good times at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

Authentic Vintage Rides

Get your heart-pounding thrills on the Giant Dipper, an original 1924 red and white wooden roller coaster. America's fifth oldest continuously operating coaster is a cultural icon and a National Historic Landmark. More than 60 million joy-seekers have taken a ride on this California landmark that's been seen in television commercials and feature films such as “Sudden Impact,” “The Lost Boys,” and “Dangerous Minds.”

Because the hair-raising excitement of navigating dips and valleys at 46 miles per hour is not for the younger set (you must be 50 inches tall to ride the Giant Dipper), check out another vintage treasure on the boardwalk. The 1911 Looff Carousel is a hand-carved National Historic Landmark, the crown jewel of the park, with a surprise ring toss as part of the fun. Painted ponies go up and down accompanied by music to set the tone, pumped out by an original Ruth & Sohn band organ alongside two genuine antique Wurlitzer organs.

Salt Water Taffy and Boardwalk Favorites

Mix up the fun when you dive into some of the longtime favorite experiences at the historic boardwalk amusement park. Stroll into Marini's Original Salt Water Taffy shop where they've been making and selling the chewy old-fashioned treat, now available in 14 mouth-watering flavors, since 1915. Explore under the boardwalk on the Cave Train, a glow-in-the-dark ride that's been a top draw since 1961. Expect to get wet on Logger's Revenge. Play mini golf, laser tag, pinball, and test both your aim and your luck at all your favorite boardwalk games on the arcade.

After the Summer Sun Goes Down

As the sun drops low on the horizon, there's always something fun for families to do in the summertime at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Retro Nights kick in after 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday evenings when rides attract the old school price of $1.50. On Wednesday and Thursday after 5 p.m., it's Coca-Cola Nights when a ticket for unlimited rides is only $14.95 in exchange for any Coke product or reciept. Bring a low chair or spread out a blanket to get comfortable on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. throughout the summer, when everyone enjoys free classic movies under the stars on the beach. Start the weekend right with "Free Friday Nights Bands on the Beach," rocking all summer long with two evening shows of Top 40 hits from the 70s, 80s, and early 90s performed at the Boardwalk Bandstand. Watch for more family fun events at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk after Labor Day, too.

The news and editorial staffs of Alice @ 97.3 had no role in this post's preparation.