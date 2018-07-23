Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk: Adventure Awaits

By Laurie Jo Miller Farr

(SPONSORED CONTENT) Take in a genuine California experience at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. For over a century, this playland by the Pacific has been delighting generations with its generous selection of classic rides, thrill rides, attractions, arcade games, and special events. Rides are affordable and admission plus summer entertainment—outdoor movie nights, big band concerts and more—is free.

Don't Miss The Giant Dipper

One of America's oldest and best of its kind is the beloved red and white wooden roller coaster at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. Designated as a National Historic Landmark, it's one of 11 thrill rides, 15 family rides, and 11 kiddie rides at this famous seaside amusement park. In a spectacular location overlooking the ocean, more than 60 million people have enjoyed the ride's fast-paced dips and valleys since operation began in 1924...have you?

Head for Neptune's Kingdom

Neptune's Kingdom is a nautical-themed entertainment center with a variety of activities including the two-story 18-hole Buccaneer's Bay mini golf course with a black light cave. At the Captain's Game Deck, you'll find eight pool tables, air hockey, foosball, and ping pong. Smuggler's Arcade is home to video games and pinball machines. Barbary Coast is the place for burgers and sandwiches, while the Boardwalk Magic Shop is stocked with all the amateur magician's tricks of the trade.

Play the Latest Games

Test your skills and win tickets for prizes. You'll have hours of fun at the Casino Arcade at the Boardwalk. This is the largest selection of all the newest video games; there are more than 300 to choose from. Try your hand at Guitar Hero, Kung Fu Panda, and Star Wars Battle Pod. Have fun at old favorites like Space Invaders, Pac Man, and Centipede. Challenge yourself and your friends at classic games like air hockey, pinball, and skee-ball. Shoot hoops, down the clown or get in the driver's seat in a simulated speed car.

Laser Tag and More

Keep moving and stay low. Everybody loves a good game of laser tag, and this one encompasses 3,500 square feet of obstacles under glowing black lights. "The Vault" is a laser maze challenge to test your balance and agility getting under, over, and safely through the beams of light without touching them. Feeling brave? Venture into the all-new "Fright Walk," loaded with scares under the boardwalk. If you'd rather go over than go under, try "Climb 'N Conquer," racing your opponents up a 26-foot-high climbing wall. And for those who prefer ten-pin bowling, lucky strikes and spares await at the family-style bowling alleys with plenty to eat and drink.

Stay in the Know

To stay in the loop on what's happening at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, follow on social media and sign up for the free Big Kahuna Club monthly newsletter of upcoming deals, discounts, activities, events, and insider news. Summer nights are packed with special offers for unlimited rides, free movies under the stars, big band concerts, and more.

The news and editorial staffs of Alice @ 97.3 had no role in this post's preparation.