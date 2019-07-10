San Mateo's First Taishoken Ramen Restaurant To Open This Weekend
The legendary Taishoken Ramen plans to open their first U.S. location in San Mateo this Saturday, July 13th. It will be open for dinner from 5:00pm to 9:30pm (or until they sell out).
A grand opening is set for July 17th (5:00pm to 9:30pm). Regular hours begin July 23rd, from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm for lunch and then 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm for dinner.
Taishoken Ramen specializes in tsukemen, where the ramen noodles are served alongside rich broth for dipping.
The technique is thought to have been invented by Taishoken Ramen founder Masayasu Sakaguchi.
The menu at the 47 E 4th Avenue location will include local ingredients, both tsukemen ramen, along with the more traditional Ramen dishes.
