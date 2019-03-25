Better Than Ezra

San Mateo County Fair Announces 2019 Concert Lineup

March 25, 2019
The San Mateo County Fair announced the initial concert lineup for of free shows at the 2019 Fair.

The San Mateo County Fair will be held from June 8 to June 16, 2019 at 1346 Saratoga Drive in San Mateo.

Here's the lineup for the main stage:

  • June 8: Morris Day & The Time
  • June 9: TBA
  • June 10: Queen Nation (Queen Tribute band)
  • June 11: Petty & The Heartshakers (Tom Petty tribute band)
  • June 12: Sir Mix-A-Lot
  • June 13: Better Than Ezra
  • June 14: The Commodores
  • June 15: TBA
  • June 16: Dia De La Feria

There are 1,500 first-come-first-serve free tickets available for each show or you can purchase reserved seating shows in advanced here.

