San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center To Re-Open On July 1st

After being shut down after only a few weeks after its grand opening, the Salesforce Transit Center is set to re-open on July 1st including the rooftop park.

Complete with a gondola that will take you up to the park from Salesforce Plaza at Mission and Fremont St, the 5.4-acre park will be open daily from 6 AM - 9 PM.

Though nothing is yet on the calendar, you can expect events to resume like free concerts, silent discos, retail pop-ups, and more.

Although much of the center will re-open, bus service will not yet resume. Bus operations remain at the Temporary Transbay Terminal.

Get details at salesforcetransitcenter.com.