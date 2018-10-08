San Francisco's Coit Tower Celebrates 85 Years

The National Register of Historic Places recently named San Francisco's iconic Coit Tower as a "nationally significant" historic place. On Monday, that impotant landmark turns 85 years-old.

Erected at the bequest of Lillie Hitchcock Coit, benefactress to San Francisco's volunteer firefighters, the Coit Memorial Tower was a dedication to all of those who died fighting in the 5 major fires at the time. Architects Arthur Brown, Jr. and Henry Howard were tasked to design and build the tower on Telegraph Hill. Coit died in 1929, 4 years before it's completion in 1933.

The single column structure hosts hundreds of thousands of visitors annually, features painted frescoes that adorn the walls and features jaw-dropping 360-degree views from the observation deck.

"Coit Tower has been an emblem of San Francisco's skyline for 85 years," General Manager of the city's Park and Recreation Department, Phil Ginsburg said. "...and its beautiful murals portray what life was like for San Franciscans trying to make a living during the Great Depression,"

In celebration of Coit Tower's 85th birthday, North Beach's Canessa Gallery is featuring a photo exhibit dedicated to the tower, through October.