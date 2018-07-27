San Francisco Restaurant Named To "Best Fried Chicken In America" List

Thrillist has released their list of the "31 Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In America" and a San Francisco spot made the list.

Brenda's Meat & Three on 919 Divisadero Street has been a beloved bastion of southern cuisine in San Francisco since 2014.

In addition to the fried chicken, Brenda's offers BBQ ribs, fried catfish, meatloaf, shrimp etouffée, and more. Plus, over 20 sides including vegetarian and vegan options.

A "meat and three" is a traditional and ubiquitous style of dining in the South, where patrons are given the choice of a meat and three side dishes.

Thrillist comments:

"Brenda Buenviaje is a NOLA native who realized her adopted Bay Area home should not be deprived of the proper meat and three experience, her fried chicken (which first debuted at her more brunch-focused Brenda's French Soul Food) is a spicy, peppery wonder that's served with some hot pepper jelly that doesn't even count as one of your three sides! Now all you have to do is figure out how to choose from among cheese grits, cream biscuits, mac & cheese, cornbread, red beans and rice -- look, just make a call, OK? Every second is delaying an important meeting between you and chicken."

Check out the full menu at Brenda's at brendasmeatandthree.com.

Read about the other 30 Best Fried Chicken restaurants at thrillist.com.