San Francisco Youth and Homeless Service Still In Need of Winter Clothing Donations

It's been a week to the day Alaska Airlines hosted their Winter Clothing Drive for Larkin Street Youth Services on Giving Tuesday and they are hoping that streak of generosity didn't just land for one day.

The event was held at the Safeway Holiday Ice Rink in Union Square in San Francisco receiving everything from jackets, gloves, hats and to socks. Activities included face painting, games for the kids, a photo booth, a DJ and of course, ice skating.

Officials say the program at Larkin Street Youth Services benefits homeless families during the holiday season. Donations, either monetary or gently used winter clothes can be made directly to the center.

Larkin Street Youth Services has shelters located at 869 Ellis Street and 536 Central Avenue, both in San Francisco.

More information is available on their website, larkinstreetyouth.org.

