San Francisco Pride 2019

Pride Weekend kicks off in San Francisco on Saturday, June 29 and continues all weekend with tons of events.

The main stage gets going at Civic Center Plaza at the steps of City Hall on Saturday, June 29 culminating with the pride parade and performances on Sunday, June 30.

It is a free community-funded event, but a donation of $1 - $5 at the gate is much appreciated.

Here's who you can find at this year's main stage:

Saturday, June 29:

Hosts: PERSIA and YVES SAINT CROISSANT

Contributor: LEO HERRERA

Speakers & Performers:

La Frida

The Fell Swoop

Bay Area Musicals: Hairspray

Patty McGroin

CHEER San Francisco

Allison Anderman: Giffords Law Center

Candelaria

Larkin Street Youth Services

Samiere

Ivy Barrett Fox Bryan: HeadCount

In the Groove Studios

VivvyAnne ForeverMORE and Stud Bar

Siobhan Aluvalot

Leikeli47

Sunday, June 30:

Hosts: SISTER ROMA & HONEY MAHOGANY

Contributor: LEO HERRERA

Ceremony: BAAITS

Speakers & Performers:

Duserock

Taína Asili

Jay Rice: Coalition on Homelessness

Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir

Sophia Andary: Women’s March San Francisco

Shannon Hovis, Director, NARAL Pro-Choice California

Karyn Skultety and Openhouse GenOUT

Board of Directors

Community Grand Marshals

Senator Scott Wiener

Mayor London N. Breed

Spencer Tolliver: Boys & Girls Club San Francisco

Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

Kristin Beck: Transgender in the Military

Candi Stratton Miss Trans USA 2019 and International Cher Impersonator

Starz’ Vida Cast

CHEER San Francisco

District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman

Book of Love

Ivy Barrett Fox Bryan: HeadCount

Pansy Division

Families Belong Together, Al Otro Lado, Immigrant Defenders Law Center

TENz presents Ballroom: Innovation Triumphs Inequality

Big Dipper

Marke Bieschke: LGBTQIA Youth

Pabllo Vittar

Amara La Negra

Don’t miss San Francisco Pride Celebration & Parade Livestream on KPIX.COM/live and hosted by KCBS Radio Foodie Chap, Liam Mayclem!

MAPS:

For more info head to http://www.sfpride.org.

