San Francisco Mayor London Breed To Sign Plastic Straw Ban

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS Radio) -- An ordinance to ban plastic straws in San Francisco is headed to Mayor London Breed's desk. She's already expressed support for the measure.

"In San Francisco alone," Breed told a meeting of Bay Area mayors on Wednesday, "we basically dispose of over one million straws a day, and in most cases, they're not even recyclable."

If Breed signs the measure approved by the Board of Supervisors, restaurants and other businesses will have until July 2019 to trade in their plastic straws for paper or other compostable options.

The ordnance also requires businesses to make napkins and utensils available only upon request, unless a self-serve station is available where people can take what they need. Other cities, including Davis, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle already have straw-ban ordinances in effect. Berkeley is studying one.

A proposed state law written by Assemblyman Ian Calderon, D-Whittier (Los Angeles County), would make single-use plastic straws available upon request only.

