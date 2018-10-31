San Francisco Giants Icon Willie McCovey Has Died

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) — Former San Francisco Giant and Hall of Fame baseball player Willie McCovey has died, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon.

McCovey, who played much of his career holding down first base for the Giants, was 80.

"It is with great sadness that we announce that San Francisco Giants Legend and Hall of Famer Willie McCovey passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 80 after losing his battle with ongoing health issues," the team said in a tweet.