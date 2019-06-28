SAN FRANCISCO - OCTOBER 5: Willie Mays statue is shown before Game Two of the 2000 NLDS between the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets at Pacific Bell Park on October 5, 2000 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

San Francisco Giants Announce Summer Concert Series at Oracle Park

June 28, 2019
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Bay Area News
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music
News
Sports

For the first time ever, the San Francisco Giants will bring the Levi's Concert Series to Seals Plaza at Oracle Park before each Friday night home game starting July 5th.

SAN FRANCISCO - JUNE 21: A general view of the Marina gate entrance to SBC Park, home of the San Francisco Giants before the MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 21, 2004 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
Seals Plaza at Oracle Park in San Francisco (Photo credit: Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

A ticket to the game is not required to attend the free concerts and each event begins at 5:01 PM and at 7:00 PM prior to the game's 7:15 PM start times. There will also be Anchor Brewing specials and food options at each concert.

Here's the schedule:

  • July 5th: Windy Hill
  • July 19th: Barry Zito
  • August 9th: Tim Flannery
  • August 30th: Tainted Love
  • September 13th: Rumbache
  • September 27th: Mustache Harbor

For more on the Levi's Concert Series head over to their website.
 

Tags: 
san francisco giants
Giants
Levi's Concert Series
Seals Plaza
Oracle Park
Anchor Brewing
Windy Hill
Barry Zito
Tim Flannery
Tainted Love
Rumbache
Mustache Harbor
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report