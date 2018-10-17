The San Francisco Fall Cider Festival Is Coming In November

SPARK Social SF (601 Mission Bay Boulevard North) is hosting the San Francisco Fall Cider Festival on Sunday, November 11th from 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

The festival features over 16 varieties of hard and soft ciders with everything from apple, pear, pomegranate, cranberry, and more. There will also be live music, games, and a bunch of gourmet food trucks.

Admission is $5 or you can upgrade to unlimited tastings for $36.

Click here for details and tickets.