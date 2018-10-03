Salt & Straw Opens In Burlingame With Pig's Blood And Bug-Filled Flavors

Specialty ice cream maker Salt & Straw are set to open their first shop on the Peninsula on October 5th in Burlingame on 1309 Burlingame Avenue.

To go along with the October opening they are also launching some spooky flavors.

Dracula’s Blood Pudding - Italian style blood pudding made with Portland’s Nicky USA pig’s blood

The Great Candytopia - Salted butterscotch ice cream with homemade Snickers, Twix chunks, Heath Bars, and peanut butter cups

Essence of Ghost - Grey sherbet and black cocoa ice cream

Creepy Crawly Critters - Matcha ice cream with orange and dark chocolate covered crickets and coconut toffee brittle mealworms

The special flavors are available starting Friday at Burlingame and San Francisco locations.

They are also giving a good deal on Thursday for their soft opening.