Salt & Straw Opens In Burlingame With Pig's Blood And Bug-Filled Flavors
Specialty ice cream maker Salt & Straw are set to open their first shop on the Peninsula on October 5th in Burlingame on 1309 Burlingame Avenue.
To go along with the October opening they are also launching some spooky flavors.
- Dracula’s Blood Pudding - Italian style blood pudding made with Portland’s Nicky USA pig’s blood
- The Great Candytopia - Salted butterscotch ice cream with homemade Snickers, Twix chunks, Heath Bars, and peanut butter cups
- Essence of Ghost - Grey sherbet and black cocoa ice cream
- Creepy Crawly Critters - Matcha ice cream with orange and dark chocolate covered crickets and coconut toffee brittle mealworms
The special flavors are available starting Friday at Burlingame and San Francisco locations.
They are also giving a good deal on Thursday for their soft opening.
Get ready! Our Burlingame scoop shop opens this Friday, October 5th—and we're celebrating with $1 scoops at the shop on Thursday, October 4 from 6-8pm to benefit the local Burlingame Community Education Foundation! -- We're so excited to join the Burlingame family and get to know even more Bay Area ice cream lovers who can help us find new ways to give back to the local community, from partnering with nearby chefs and artisans to supporting local schools and neighborhood organizations. Raise your hand if you'll be joining us on October 4th and 5th at 1309 Burlingame Ave. --♀️ And, if you can’t wait until then, you can order on @postmates NOW!