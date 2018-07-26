Ryan Reynolds Developing 'R' Rated 'Home Alone' Movie

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is reported to be developing a film with Fox Studios of an adult send up to 1990's family-oriented Home Alone, titled "Stoned Alone," according to Hollywood Reporter.

The film revolves around a stoner who missed his flight to an annual ski trip and decides to go back home and get high. Once home, he gets baked to the point of paranoia and discovers robbers are actually breaking into the house. He then takes measures to try and stop the thieves from robbing his place.

The idea of Stoned Alone originated through Fox Studios executive Matt Reilly and is produced by Reynolds and George Dewey through their film company, Maximum Effort. Screenwriters Kevin Burrows and Matt Mider, known for the upcoming teen comedy The Package, will pen the script, while filmmaker Augustine Frizzell (Never Goin' Back) is set to direct.

The original Home Alone starred Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern and written by John Hughes. Directed by Bay Area filmmaker, Chris Columbus, Home Alone and its sequels became an international sensation with kids imitating Culkin's iconic scream. The first film earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical and Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical nomination for 11-year-old Culkin.

Reynolds' has several films in the works including Detective Pikachu, the sequel to The Hitman's Bodyguard, a film adaptation to Hasbro's board game Clue and a return of Wade Wilson in both Deadpool 3 and X-Force.

Deadpool 2 arrives on DVD/Blu-Ray on August 21st.