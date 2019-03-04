Ryan Adams

(Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)

Ryan Adams' Tour Canceled After Misconduct Allegations

March 4, 2019
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music
News

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Ryan Adams' upcoming tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland is canceled following reports of psychological abuse and sexual misconduct.

The cancellation comes after The New York Times recently reported the misconduct allegations against Adams made by multiple women, including his ex-wife Mandy Moore. Seven women have claimed Adams offered to help them with their music careers but then turned things sexual, sometimes becoming verbally abusive. Adams has denied the accusations.

SJM Concerts says full refunds to ticketholders from authorized outlets will be processed by the end of the day Monday. Purchasers should allow time for the transaction to appear in their accounts.

The 44-year-old musician's tour was scheduled to begin March 30.
 

Tags: 
Ryan Adams
Tour
Canceled
Mandy Moore
Sexual Misconduct
New York Times