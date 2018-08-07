Ruby Rose To Star As The CW's New Batwoman

The buzz on the newest member of The CW's league of superheroes has surfaced, according to Variety. Actress Ruby Rose will step into the red boots of one DC Comics' most feared heroes, Batwoman.

On Tuesday, The CW announced the Orange Is The New Black star will don the suit and cowl of the feminine version of Batman. 'Batwoman' will appear for the first time during the annual crossover event between the four 'Arrowverse' shows Supergirl, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and Arrow. DC Comics tweeted "Welcome to the #DCTV family, @RubyRose — ready to bring Batwoman to life?"

Not to be confused by Catwoman or Batgirl, Batwoman was first introduced in the comics in 2006, during the universe-changing events of the "52" series. Rose will play Kate Kane, Batwoman's alter-ego and cousin to Bruce Wayne/Batman. Inspired by the Dark Knight's sense of justice, Batwoman takes up the "Bat" mantle with an equally matched and ferocious drive as that of the Caped Crusader.

Rose herself, has made a powerful impact in several action movies including John Wick Chapter 2, xXx: Return of Xander Cage and the soon-to-be released shark thriller The Meg with Jason Statham. But it is her role as Stella Carlin in 'OITNB' where she is best known. Both the character of Carlin and Rose are out lesbians. There is a great significance in taking on the highly coveted and important role of Kate Kane/Batwoman, one of DC’s most prominent gay superheroes.

The character's introduction to the 'Arrowverse' was mentioned by Stephen Amell, television's 'Green Arrow' himself during the network's Upfront events in May. During the annual San Diego Comic-Con, DC confirmed Batwoman's addition in the crossover with a new trailer.

See the "Heroes and Villains" Comic-Con Trailer, here..

Video of #DCTV - &quot;Heroes and Villains&quot; Comic-Con Trailer

Ruby Rose as Batwoman will make her first appearance during The CW's crossover event slated in December 2018.