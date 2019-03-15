SCREENSHOTS: Hear a Haunting "I Got 5 On It" From Jordan Peele's 'Us'

Back Lot Music is set to release the soundtrack to Academy Award-winner Jordan Peele's latest horror movie, Us. On Thursday, a haunting version of The Luniz' hit 1995 song "I Got 5 On It" made its way on digital media.

Take a listen, to "I Got 5 On It" featuring Michael Marshall, here...

Video of &quot;I Got 5 On It (feat. Michael Marshall) [Tethered Mix from US]&quot; by Luniz

Us stars Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther), Winston Duke (Avengers: Endgame), Shahadi Wright Joseph (Hairspray Live!), Evan Alex (Kidding), and Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale).

The Us Soundtrack releases on March 15, while the movie takes a stab at theaters on March 22.

