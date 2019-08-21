Cat Wearing Harness Found On a Precarious Bay Bridge Ledge

Officials with San Francisco Animal Care and Control are investigating the events of how a cat wearing a leash/harness was found on a ledge near a busy entrance to the Bay Bridge.

On Tuesday, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol assisted the agency and responded to reports of the feline in peril near the First Street on-ramp. Members of Animal Care and Control were able to secure the cat by placing a net underneath it and grabbing its harness.

They were able to safely bring the cat to the shelter located on 15th Street.

The agency now hopes the cat's owner will step forward and explain how it ended up near the bridge.

