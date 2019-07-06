Romance Talk Escalate As Camila Cabello Applauds Shawn Mendes Performance

Friday night, "Havana" singer Camila Cabello added fuel to the fire by posting two videos on her Instagram story of Shawn Mendes' performance at the Staples Center.

One video was captioned with "@shawnmendes. you couldn’t be more amazing. wow (heart)," while the other video simply read "you’re unreal."

Related: Alice Has Your Tickets To See Shawn Mendes!

Fueling dating rumors, the two were spotted in West Hollywood holding hands at Los Angeles hot spot Nobu for a Fourth of July party, US Weekly reports.

Fans for both 22-year-old Cabello and 20-year-old Mendes noticed their chemistry with the release of their second duet together "Señorita." The two released "I Know What You Did Last Summer," a break-up song from 2015.

Speaking of break-ups, Cabello recently ended her year-plus relationship with British matchmaker Matthew Hussey. As for Mendes, he last dated Hailey Baldwin for close to a year, but she's now married to Justin Bieber.

In less than a week, Mendes is set to perform at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Sunday, July 14 with his special guest Alessia Cara.

