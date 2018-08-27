The Rock and Aleissa Cara Send Heartfelt Message to Fan After Family Dies in Crash

Hearing from celebrities would be exciting to anyone, but for Angelo Pizarro, it meant so much more.

The 19-year-old’s mother and sister died along with YouTube star Trevor Heitman, known as 'McSkillet', when he hit their car driving the wrong way on a California highway.

Angelo told Radio.com that his 43-year-old mom and 12-year-old sibling loved Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and that, "It’d be a running joke in the family I’d help her meet him someday."

While under the worst circumstances, Angelo wanted to reach out to Dwayne to help honor his family.

The actor not only wrote back but included a heartfelt message to him. "I'm sending you so much love and light and strength your way," he said.

Angelo said he also reached out to Alessia Cara because his family always listened to her music and even saw her perform live.

The singer also sent him a powerful video to help honor them. "I can't even begin to imagine what you're going through right now, so I'm sending you a big hug," Alessia said.

Angelo told Radio.com that seeing their messages brought tears to his eyes and that he’s still stunned from the outpouring of love from everyone.

You can donate to a GoFundme for the family here.

