Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Robin Williams Artworks, Memorabilia To Be Auctioned

July 20, 2018
NEW YORK (AP) — Artworks owned by Robin Williams and memorabilia from his career including autographed scripts, awards and props will be auctioned in the fall.

Sotheby's announced Friday that the collection of Williams and his wife, Marsha, will be auctioned in New York on Oct. 4.

The sale will include street art by Banksy and Shepard Fairey, furniture and decorative art and more than 40 watches from Williams' personal collection.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit organizations including the Juilliard School, the Wounded Warrior Project and the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

Williams died by suicide in 2014. The star of movies including "Mrs. Doubtfire," ''Awakenings" and "Good Will Hunting" got his start as a stand-up comedian and rose to fame on the TV show "Mork & Mindy."
 

