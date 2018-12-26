Robin Thicke Puts a Ring Onto Longtime Girlfriend, April Love Geary
Congratulations are in order for musician Robin Thicke as he proposed to his longtime girlfriend April Love Geary over the long holiday weekend.
Thicke's now-fiancée made the announcement via social media with an Instagram post featuring the very happy couple and captioned with "YES YES 1000x YES ------"
The post also includes footage from the Grammy-winner's proposal at the table with her surprised reaction of "Are you serious?!"
Thicke was previously married to actress Paula Patton and divorced in 2015. The two have a son, Julian Fuego Thicke, born on April 7, 2010.
Thicke and Geary is expecting their second daughter in March 2019.