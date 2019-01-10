Rihanna Reveals Her Savage X Fenty Lingerie Collection For Valentine's

It's not too early to talk about Valentine's Day, is it? Especially when it involves our girl Rihanna, we're all ready for the holiday.

The "Umbrella" singer took to Instagram to announce the launch of her Valentine's Collection of her Savage X Fenty Lingerie line. Rihanna revealed two sexy photos of her wearing a pink bra with red hearts and matching red gloves

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 6, 2019 at 9:09am PST

"Lingerie is not just about exploiting the female body, it’s about celebrating it and that’s what Savage x is all about," Rihanna tells Vogue. "Savage to me is such a powerful word. Especially for women, you know. Women are usually looked at as weak and needy and Savage is just that different woman. It is the opposite of that, she powerful, she’s in charge, and she’s taking ownership of all the choices she makes."

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 9, 2019 at 5:13pm PST

Rihanna's Valentine's Collection can be seen on her Savage x Fenty's website, savagex.com.

