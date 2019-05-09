Cast of "BH: 90210" - Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green (Photo credit: Fox)

(Photo credit: Fox)

Reunited Cast of 'BH: 90210' Prepare For New Series

May 9, 2019
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

Before embarking on filming their limited Fox reboot series, the original cast of Beverly Hills: 90210 reunited again to take glam photos and shoot a promo for the upcoming BH: 90210.

The new 30-second video shows Brian Austin Green, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling getting together for a very stylized table-read, set to Lenny Kravitz' hit 1991 song "It Ain't Over Till It's Over". 

Watch the preview, here...

Missing is Luke Perry who played Dylan McKay, sadly passed away following a stroke in early March. Fox released a statement following Perry's death that read "Luke will always be part of the FOX Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this extremely difficult time. He will be deeply missed."

The six-episode reboot, BH: 90210 premieres on August 7 on Fox.

Tags: 
reboot
BH 90210
Beverly Hills 90210
Brian Austin Green
Gabrielle Carteris
Ian Ziering
Jason Priestley
Jennie Garth
Luke Perry
Shannen Doherty
Tori Spelling
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report