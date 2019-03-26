Ranking Roger of General Public and English Beat Dies at 56

One of the signature voices of 80's British new wave/ska movement Ranking Roger has died after battling cancer, TMZ reports. He was 56.

Ranking Roger, whose real name was Roger Charlery died early Tuesday morning at his home.

The English Beat made the announcement via their website which read "He fought & fought & fought, Roger was a fighter.' Sadly Roger past away a few hours ago peacefully at his home surrounded by family. Roger’s family would like to thank everyone for their constant support during this tough time. More to follow in the coming days. RIP ROGER"

The singer grew up in Birmingham, England where he loved playing the drums. He also loved the growing punk rock scene happening in the UK. But it was in the late '70s, where Roger joined The English Beat with hits like "Mirror In The Bathroom" and "I Confess."

Video of The English Beat - Mirror In The Bathroom [Official Music Video] - HQ

He then moved on to join fellow English Beat crew Dave Wakeling to form General Public whose most popular single, 1984's "Tenderness" from their album All the Rage became a bonafide hit.

Last year, reports surfaced Roger suffered a stroke and was diagnosed with two brain tumors and lung cancer.

His cause of death has not been released.

