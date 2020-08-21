RADIO.COM's Feed Our Families

Learning from home means kids aren’t eating in the cafeteria and parents are left finding other ways to make meals happen. School districts and food banks across the Bay Area have been providing curbside pickup during the pandemic for that reason, but the need for help may be greater than ever.

RADIO.COM's Bay Area stations are coming together to help Feed Our Families and bring meals to those in need during these difficult times.

ONE IN FOUR kids in the Bay Area is affected by Hunger -- these food-insecure students are more apt to have poor physical health, depression and psychological stress, which leads to higher dropout rates.

In San Francisco alone, SFUSD is the largest single provider of meals in the city. Since March they have provided over 2.6 million meals to students and families.

RADIO.COM is working to Feed Our Families by amplifying Grab and Go meal pickup options for SFUSD and OUSD. Both districts are committed to providing meals for students while school buildings are closed.

If you have a child in need, follow the links below for more information on specific Grab and Go Pick Up Locations and Times: