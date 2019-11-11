Watch The New Trailer For the 'Fantasy Island' Reboot Starring Michael Peña

The maker of many popular and hugely successful horror films in recent years, Blumhouse Productions has released the first trailer to the rebooted "Fantasy Island" movie.

The film stars Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars), Maggie Q (Designated Survivor), Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol I and II) and Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley). Michael Peña (Ant-Man) will play Mr. Roarke, played by legendary actor, Ricardo Montalban (Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan) in the original television series.

ABOUT FANTASY ISLAND:

In Blumhouse's new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery in order to escape with their lives. Directed by Jeff Wadlow, Fantasy Island is written by Jeff Wadlow & Chris Roach & Jillian Jacobs and is produced by Jason Blum and Marc Toberoff.

The original series aired on ABC from 1977 to 1984. The first reboot of the series came in 1998 with Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) Mr. Roarke. It lasted just one season.

The film version lands in theaters on Valentine’s Day 2020.